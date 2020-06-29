759 Plaza Walk Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool

This charming townhome on a cul-de-sac street offers tranquil pond views, an attached rear-load 1-car garage, and a fantastic location just 3.5 miles to either uptown Charlotte or the University area!



The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a kitchen with a pantry, and a great room with a dining area and wood laminate floors. One bedroom has vaulted ceilings, the other built-in shelving, and both have a private bath.



Have a fun and relaxing summer by the community pool!



This location is convenient to W.T. Harris Blvd and N. Tryon St, and is just steps to shopping and a bus line.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit ParkAvenueCharlotte to schedule a tour.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**