Charlotte, NC
759 Plaza Walk Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

759 Plaza Walk Dr

759 Plaza Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

759 Plaza Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming townhome on a cul-de-sac street offers tranquil pond views, an attached rear-load 1-car garage, and a fantastic location just 3.5 miles to either uptown Charlotte or the University area!

The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a kitchen with a pantry, and a great room with a dining area and wood laminate floors. One bedroom has vaulted ceilings, the other built-in shelving, and both have a private bath.

Have a fun and relaxing summer by the community pool!

This location is convenient to W.T. Harris Blvd and N. Tryon St, and is just steps to shopping and a bus line.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit ParkAvenueCharlotte to schedule a tour.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have any available units?
759 Plaza Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 759 Plaza Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
759 Plaza Walk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Plaza Walk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 759 Plaza Walk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 759 Plaza Walk Dr offers parking.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Plaza Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 759 Plaza Walk Dr has a pool.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 759 Plaza Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Plaza Walk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Plaza Walk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Plaza Walk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
