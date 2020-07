Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

You will Not BELIEVE the Upgrades in this never lived in EVER Brand New Townhome in the super hot Waverly development, walking distance to all new stores, bars, restaurants and hotel. This 3 bedrooom 2.5 David Weekly luxury townhome is a must see and won't last long at this price. Comes with a 2 car rear garage as well... Call Today to schedule your showing or call me directly with any questions.