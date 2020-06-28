All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7540 Monarch Birch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7540 Monarch Birch Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

7540 Monarch Birch Lane

7540 Monarch Birch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7540 Monarch Birch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. All bedrooms located on the upper level, good size loft for office or play area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a large walk in closet. Half bath and laundry on the main level. Freshly painted and new flooring! Nice fenced in yard plus 2 car garage. Close to shopping and easy access to I-485.**Showings will begin on Friday, August 30th**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have any available units?
7540 Monarch Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7540 Monarch Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Monarch Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Monarch Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have a pool?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7540 Monarch Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7540 Monarch Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte