7540 Monarch Birch Lane

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. All bedrooms located on the upper level, good size loft for office or play area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a large walk in closet. Half bath and laundry on the main level. Freshly painted and new flooring! Nice fenced in yard plus 2 car garage. Close to shopping and easy access to I-485.**Showings will begin on Friday, August 30th**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

