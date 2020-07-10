All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
738 Rudd Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 Rudd Court

738 Rudd Court · No Longer Available
Location

738 Rudd Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available!!! Great Corner lot house with large backyard, upgraded eat-in kitchen, and great sized living room area! This cute home offers 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, full sized bathroom, and additional hall closet space! Charlotte Homes do not last long, so if you are interested, please go ahead and submit your application through our website at www.rentconrex.com. We only require the Reservation Binder Fee of $150 down to secure this home for your upcoming move in date!

*Sorry, we do not accept Section 8 Vouchers*

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.
Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.
On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Rudd Court have any available units?
738 Rudd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 738 Rudd Court currently offering any rent specials?
738 Rudd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Rudd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Rudd Court is pet friendly.
Does 738 Rudd Court offer parking?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not offer parking.
Does 738 Rudd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Rudd Court have a pool?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not have a pool.
Does 738 Rudd Court have accessible units?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Rudd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Rudd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Rudd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
