7309 Sheffingdell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

*SHORT-TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL OPTION*

Two bed, one bath built brand new in 2014. Rental rate is $75/night with a 30 day minimum. Pet Friendly.

Stacked laundry facilities with private washer and dryer provided. Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom and free/included internet service. Enjoy the wall mounted 55" TV while relaxing in the living room.

Full sized refrigerator with automatic icemaker, dishwasher. Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are also included. Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are also included. Pets allowed with owners approval and $100/per pet non-refundable fee.

Excellent location close to the Arboretum and South Park. Easy access to shoppes and restaurants.