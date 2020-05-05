All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7309 Sheffingdell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7309 Sheffingdell Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

7309 Sheffingdell Drive

7309 Sheffingdell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7309 Sheffingdell Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
*SHORT-TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL OPTION*
Two bed, one bath built brand new in 2014. Rental rate is $75/night with a 30 day minimum. Pet Friendly.
Stacked laundry facilities with private washer and dryer provided. Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom and free/included internet service. Enjoy the wall mounted 55" TV while relaxing in the living room.
Full sized refrigerator with automatic icemaker, dishwasher. Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are also included. Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are also included. Pets allowed with owners approval and $100/per pet non-refundable fee.
Excellent location close to the Arboretum and South Park. Easy access to shoppes and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have any available units?
7309 Sheffingdell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have?
Some of 7309 Sheffingdell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Sheffingdell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Sheffingdell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Sheffingdell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Sheffingdell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Sheffingdell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte