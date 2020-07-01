All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:51 PM

7301 Leharne Drive

7301 Leharne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Leharne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning home. Currently occupied, please do not disturb current tenant, they will be moving out mid January and the home will be available for new tenant move in around 1/25/2020. All showings will need to be broker accompanied and requires 24 hour notice to current occupant.

The chef in your home will appreciate this magnificent upgraded kitchen. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Must see! Main floor has lovely morning room for leisurely breakfast for that first cup of coffee. Formal living and dining rooms. Large family room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookcases. Master bedroom has adjacent office. Master ensuite bath and closet all NEW. Huge shower with a variety of shower heads, soaker tub. Master closet is fit for a King and Queen. Rental price includes year round lawn care and maintenance!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $2900 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

This property is being marketed through Rently.com - however, it will not be available as a self-showing home. Contact us today to set up viewing of this home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Leharne Drive have any available units?
7301 Leharne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 Leharne Drive have?
Some of 7301 Leharne Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Leharne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Leharne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Leharne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 Leharne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7301 Leharne Drive offer parking?
No, 7301 Leharne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7301 Leharne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Leharne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Leharne Drive have a pool?
No, 7301 Leharne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Leharne Drive have accessible units?
No, 7301 Leharne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Leharne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 Leharne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

