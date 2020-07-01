7301 Leharne Drive

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home. Currently occupied, please do not disturb current tenant, they will be moving out mid January and the home will be available for new tenant move in around 1/25/2020. All showings will need to be broker accompanied and requires 24 hour notice to current occupant.



The chef in your home will appreciate this magnificent upgraded kitchen. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Must see! Main floor has lovely morning room for leisurely breakfast for that first cup of coffee. Formal living and dining rooms. Large family room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookcases. Master bedroom has adjacent office. Master ensuite bath and closet all NEW. Huge shower with a variety of shower heads, soaker tub. Master closet is fit for a King and Queen. Rental price includes year round lawn care and maintenance!



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $2900 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



This property is being marketed through Rently.com - however, it will not be available as a self-showing home. Contact us today to set up viewing of this home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

