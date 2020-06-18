All apartments in Charlotte
Location

7300 Red Branch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
COMING SOON! This home is getting a mini-makeover with fresh paint, new luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout and a new convection stove!

This attractive 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot that backs up to McAlpine Greenway.

The floor plan is perfect for entertaining and features a living room, a formal dining room and a family room with a wood-burning, brick masonry fireplace. The kitchen with a breakfast nook includes upgraded flooring and white cabinetry, plus access to an inviting screened deck overlooking the level, tree-lined backyard. The upper level master suite boasts his-and-hers closets and a spa-like bath, and 3 secondary bedrooms share a full bath. The over-sized 2-car garage offers additional storage. Landscaping is included in the rent. Take advantage of the community pool!

This home is conveniently located to I-485 and Ballantyne area. Enjoy all the best shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation the area has to offer!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Red Branch Ln have any available units?
7300 Red Branch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Red Branch Ln have?
Some of 7300 Red Branch Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Red Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Red Branch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Red Branch Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Red Branch Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Red Branch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Red Branch Ln offers parking.
Does 7300 Red Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Red Branch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Red Branch Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7300 Red Branch Ln has a pool.
Does 7300 Red Branch Ln have accessible units?
No, 7300 Red Branch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Red Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Red Branch Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
