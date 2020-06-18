7300 Red Branch Ln

Amenities

COMING SOON! This home is getting a mini-makeover with fresh paint, new luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout and a new convection stove!



This attractive 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot that backs up to McAlpine Greenway.



The floor plan is perfect for entertaining and features a living room, a formal dining room and a family room with a wood-burning, brick masonry fireplace. The kitchen with a breakfast nook includes upgraded flooring and white cabinetry, plus access to an inviting screened deck overlooking the level, tree-lined backyard. The upper level master suite boasts his-and-hers closets and a spa-like bath, and 3 secondary bedrooms share a full bath. The over-sized 2-car garage offers additional storage. Landscaping is included in the rent. Take advantage of the community pool!



This home is conveniently located to I-485 and Ballantyne area. Enjoy all the best shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation the area has to offer!



Pets conditional.



