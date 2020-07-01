All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 730 Hawthorne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
730 Hawthorne Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

730 Hawthorne Lane

730 Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
I am looking for someone to take over my lease on my 1 bedroom apartment at Elizabeth Square Apartment Complex. Our Lease is renewed for 12 months this December, for $1,225. This same floor plan is currently priced within the building at $1,350, so you would be saving around $1,500! The apartment is amazing with a large bathroom, walk in closet, granite counter tops, and private office/den. The apartment complex also has a saltwater pool, game room, and gym with interactive studio and Peloton bikes. Please email me to sign up a viewing time. Serious inquiries only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
730 Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Hawthorne Lane have?
Some of 730 Hawthorne Lane's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
730 Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 730 Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 730 Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
No, 730 Hawthorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 730 Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 730 Hawthorne Lane has a pool.
Does 730 Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 730 Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte