730 Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets gym pool game room

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool

I am looking for someone to take over my lease on my 1 bedroom apartment at Elizabeth Square Apartment Complex. Our Lease is renewed for 12 months this December, for $1,225. This same floor plan is currently priced within the building at $1,350, so you would be saving around $1,500! The apartment is amazing with a large bathroom, walk in closet, granite counter tops, and private office/den. The apartment complex also has a saltwater pool, game room, and gym with interactive studio and Peloton bikes. Please email me to sign up a viewing time. Serious inquiries only, please.