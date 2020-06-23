7217 Tom Castain Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome located in the Carmel Heights Complex! - Home is well maintained and move-in ready and features an attached one car garage, prefinished wood flooring in the great room, dining area and half bath. Great room has a gas fireplace, master bath has a garden tub, double vanity w/granite countertops and is very spacious, walk in closets, guest bedroom has an attached full bath and so much more. Close to shopping and dining. Washer and Dryer included with rental.



