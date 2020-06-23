All apartments in Charlotte
7217 Tom Castain Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

7217 Tom Castain Lane

7217 Tom Castain Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Tom Castain Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome located in the Carmel Heights Complex! - Home is well maintained and move-in ready and features an attached one car garage, prefinished wood flooring in the great room, dining area and half bath. Great room has a gas fireplace, master bath has a garden tub, double vanity w/granite countertops and is very spacious, walk in closets, guest bedroom has an attached full bath and so much more. Close to shopping and dining. Washer and Dryer included with rental.

(RLNE4705568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have any available units?
7217 Tom Castain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have?
Some of 7217 Tom Castain Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Tom Castain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Tom Castain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Tom Castain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 Tom Castain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Tom Castain Lane offers parking.
Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7217 Tom Castain Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have a pool?
No, 7217 Tom Castain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have accessible units?
No, 7217 Tom Castain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Tom Castain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 Tom Castain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
