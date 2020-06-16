7215 Bluff Wood Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly reburbished Ranch 3 bed 2bath 2 car attached garage - Available 2/15/20



Newly refurbished ranch. Recently painted thruout with great warm tones thruout. New flooring including low maintenance lvt in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Bathrooms have new vanities,countertops, mirrors, low flush toilets. Kitchen with new countertops,S/S stove, dishwasher and microwave. Frig almost new. Cathedral ceiling in living room with great flow between living, dining and kitchen area. Attached 2 car garage. Rear deck. Storage building in back yard.



Finishing touches being put on house. Available for showing now and move in by 2/15/20. Call for appt.



Qualifications. Before calling do drive by area/neighborhood. Monthly income should be 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history last 12 months. Credit score minimum 550. No serious criminal issues.



Directions: Take Ware rd off Idlewild Rd. Take right at stop and then left on Bluff Wood. House on left.



