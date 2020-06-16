All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7215 Bluff Wood Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7215 Bluff Wood Cove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

7215 Bluff Wood Cove

7215 Bluff Wood Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7215 Bluff Wood Cove, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly reburbished Ranch 3 bed 2bath 2 car attached garage - Available 2/15/20

Newly refurbished ranch. Recently painted thruout with great warm tones thruout. New flooring including low maintenance lvt in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Bathrooms have new vanities,countertops, mirrors, low flush toilets. Kitchen with new countertops,S/S stove, dishwasher and microwave. Frig almost new. Cathedral ceiling in living room with great flow between living, dining and kitchen area. Attached 2 car garage. Rear deck. Storage building in back yard.

Finishing touches being put on house. Available for showing now and move in by 2/15/20. Call for appt.

Qualifications. Before calling do drive by area/neighborhood. Monthly income should be 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history last 12 months. Credit score minimum 550. No serious criminal issues.

Directions: Take Ware rd off Idlewild Rd. Take right at stop and then left on Bluff Wood. House on left.

(RLNE5513592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have any available units?
7215 Bluff Wood Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have?
Some of 7215 Bluff Wood Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Bluff Wood Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Bluff Wood Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Bluff Wood Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove is pet friendly.
Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove offers parking.
Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have a pool?
No, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have accessible units?
No, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Bluff Wood Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7215 Bluff Wood Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte