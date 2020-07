Amenities

garage pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Almost new built in 2017. Bright and Airy home with energy-efficient ready for you to move in! This home has a master on main level and 2 large bedrooms upper with a loft. Kitchen is white cabinets with large island can be use a breakfast area. Community includes pool and playground. Close proximity to shops and access highway to Airport, Uptown, and Lake. Available Sept. 15.