718 Ashgrove Lane

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

BRICK 2 STORY HOME WITH CURB APPEAL IN PROVIDENCE PLANTATION! TOP RATED SCHOOLS!! Well Maintained Home. Just freshly painted with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths!Located near Cul-de-sac! Kitchen features granite spacious counters and Newly surfaced hardwood floors downstairs. Formal dining room. , in-ground irrigation around the house. Features a spacious Master bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closet on the 1st Floor!! Spacious bonus room area can be used as a media room or exercise room. Mudroom off the garage. Garage has custom built storage shelves. Backyard expand with a new paver patio for outside enjoyment! Conveniently located to The New Shopping Center and Arboretum!!! Please don't miss this opportunity to see this South Charlotte Home!