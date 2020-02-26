All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:04 AM

718 Ashgrove Lane

718 Ashgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

718 Ashgrove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Please come and take a look!
BRICK 2 STORY HOME WITH CURB APPEAL IN PROVIDENCE PLANTATION! TOP RATED SCHOOLS!! Well Maintained Home. Just freshly painted with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths!Located near Cul-de-sac! Kitchen features granite spacious counters and Newly surfaced hardwood floors downstairs. Formal dining room. , in-ground irrigation around the house. Features a spacious Master bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closet on the 1st Floor!! Spacious bonus room area can be used as a media room or exercise room. Mudroom off the garage. Garage has custom built storage shelves. Backyard expand with a new paver patio for outside enjoyment! Conveniently located to The New Shopping Center and Arboretum!!! Please don't miss this opportunity to see this South Charlotte Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Ashgrove Lane have any available units?
718 Ashgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Ashgrove Lane have?
Some of 718 Ashgrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Ashgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
718 Ashgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Ashgrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 718 Ashgrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 718 Ashgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 718 Ashgrove Lane offers parking.
Does 718 Ashgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Ashgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Ashgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 718 Ashgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 718 Ashgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 718 Ashgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Ashgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Ashgrove Lane has units with dishwashers.
