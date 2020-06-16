All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7145 Adare Mews Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7145 Adare Mews Rd
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

7145 Adare Mews Rd

7145 Adare Mews Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7145 Adare Mews Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
Beautiful 2-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Adare Town-homes community. Located in Steele Creek Area in South Charlotte. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes Master bedroom, Kids Bedroom, Loft which can be converted to 3rd Bedroom, and office area attached to Master BR. Walk in Closets. Laundry room and Once car garage is over sized with storage space. Backyard is fenced with plenty of room to play with loved ones. Close to Uptown.Pool is awesome. Close to shopping with 30+ stores including grocery (Publix, Walmart) , Lowes, Walgreens, multiple restaurants, shopping, recreation (Top Golf) and movie theaters within 2-3 Mile distance . Easy access to I-485 and I -77 . 15 Min drive to Uptown(downtown) Owner Pays for Water, Sewage and Trash . Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have any available units?
7145 Adare Mews Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have?
Some of 7145 Adare Mews Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 Adare Mews Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Adare Mews Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Adare Mews Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 Adare Mews Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7145 Adare Mews Rd offers parking.
Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7145 Adare Mews Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7145 Adare Mews Rd has a pool.
Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have accessible units?
No, 7145 Adare Mews Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Adare Mews Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7145 Adare Mews Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte