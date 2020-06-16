7145 Adare Mews Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room cats allowed

Beautiful 2-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Adare Town-homes community. Located in Steele Creek Area in South Charlotte. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes Master bedroom, Kids Bedroom, Loft which can be converted to 3rd Bedroom, and office area attached to Master BR. Walk in Closets. Laundry room and Once car garage is over sized with storage space. Backyard is fenced with plenty of room to play with loved ones. Close to Uptown.Pool is awesome. Close to shopping with 30+ stores including grocery (Publix, Walmart) , Lowes, Walgreens, multiple restaurants, shopping, recreation (Top Golf) and movie theaters within 2-3 Mile distance . Easy access to I-485 and I -77 . 15 Min drive to Uptown(downtown) Owner Pays for Water, Sewage and Trash . Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.