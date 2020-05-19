All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:30 PM

7135 Cabe Lane

7135 Cabe Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Cabe Ln, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Charming 2 story Home w/ unique floor-plan, porch, deck & 2 story great room. Grand entrance w/ a foyer and staircase leading upstairs to 2 good size bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs a master suite has garden tub w/ separate shower, nice kitchen w/ dining room which leads to a side deck. Back deck has a view of mesmerizing mature tall trees & a small creek running through the back of the lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Cabe Lane have any available units?
7135 Cabe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7135 Cabe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Cabe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Cabe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 Cabe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane offer parking?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane have a pool?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane have accessible units?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7135 Cabe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7135 Cabe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
