7135 Cabe Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 story Home w/ unique floor-plan, porch, deck & 2 story great room. Grand entrance w/ a foyer and staircase leading upstairs to 2 good size bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs a master suite has garden tub w/ separate shower, nice kitchen w/ dining room which leads to a side deck. Back deck has a view of mesmerizing mature tall trees & a small creek running through the back of the lot.



Base rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.