Charming brick ranch home nestled in desirable Colonial Village neighborhood! Convenient to South End restaurants and entertainment, within walking distance of Lynx Light Rail stations and just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, Dilworth, South Park. This centrally located home is move-in ready with fresh paint, new bath and kitchen tile, as well as a fenced back yard, perfect for outdoor activities. Pets are welcomed, conditional on the breed and additional monthly fee. Welcome Home!