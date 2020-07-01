All apartments in Charlotte
707 Pine Forest Road

707 Pine Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

707 Pine Forest Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful unique house, perfect for multi-generational family or roommates! Main floor has MBR suite, second floor has 3 additional bdrms, walk-out basement has full living area with kitchen, living/dining and 2 bdrms. All on beautiful half acre lot with tons of great outdoor amenities - welcoming covered front porch with swing, large, private back yard, screened in porches on main and basement levels, and large deck on main level. Kitchen in main level has all very high end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, large dining area and lots of cabinet/storage space. Beautiful living room w/ gas log fireplace. Spacious MBR on main level also has master bath w soaking tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bdrms and one bath. Full separate living area in walk-out basement has kitchen, dining/living area, 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths with walk-in tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Pine Forest Road have any available units?
707 Pine Forest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Pine Forest Road have?
Some of 707 Pine Forest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Pine Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
707 Pine Forest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Pine Forest Road pet-friendly?
No, 707 Pine Forest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 707 Pine Forest Road offer parking?
Yes, 707 Pine Forest Road offers parking.
Does 707 Pine Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Pine Forest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Pine Forest Road have a pool?
No, 707 Pine Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 707 Pine Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 707 Pine Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Pine Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Pine Forest Road has units with dishwashers.

