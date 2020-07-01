707 Pine Forest Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful unique house, perfect for multi-generational family or roommates! Main floor has MBR suite, second floor has 3 additional bdrms, walk-out basement has full living area with kitchen, living/dining and 2 bdrms. All on beautiful half acre lot with tons of great outdoor amenities - welcoming covered front porch with swing, large, private back yard, screened in porches on main and basement levels, and large deck on main level. Kitchen in main level has all very high end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, large dining area and lots of cabinet/storage space. Beautiful living room w/ gas log fireplace. Spacious MBR on main level also has master bath w soaking tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bdrms and one bath. Full separate living area in walk-out basement has kitchen, dining/living area, 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths with walk-in tub.