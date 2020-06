7026 Quail Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located between Southpark and Ballantyne on Park Road. Bedrooms are generously sized with the master having en suite bath, large dressing area, and mirrored doors on the closet (end closet doors open for more complete viewing while dressing). Unit includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. One covered parking space provided, with second space in lot. Rent includes water, sewer and heat. Visit our website at cmrpropertymanagement.com to arrange self-guided tour any day of the week between *:00 AM and 9:00 PM.