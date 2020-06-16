7024 Thorncliff Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, updated ranch in Charlotte's Starmount subdivision and detached two car garage with newer door! Interior features a sunroom, updated and open eat-in kitchen, beautiful updated full bathroom with ceramic tile and gleaming hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Garage is not for car use. The cement flooring is uneven and will not be repaired. Best to use the building for storage only. For more information, visit www.carolinaspropertymanagement.com. NO SHOWINGS until 7/1/2020. Showings available upon application approval prior to 7/1/2020 only.