All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7024 Thorncliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7024 Thorncliff Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

7024 Thorncliff Drive

7024 Thorncliff Drive · (704) 550-4854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7024 Thorncliff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, updated ranch in Charlotte's Starmount subdivision and detached two car garage with newer door! Interior features a sunroom, updated and open eat-in kitchen, beautiful updated full bathroom with ceramic tile and gleaming hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Garage is not for car use. The cement flooring is uneven and will not be repaired. Best to use the building for storage only. For more information, visit www.carolinaspropertymanagement.com. NO SHOWINGS until 7/1/2020. Showings available upon application approval prior to 7/1/2020 only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have any available units?
7024 Thorncliff Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have?
Some of 7024 Thorncliff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Thorncliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Thorncliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Thorncliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7024 Thorncliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Thorncliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Thorncliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have a pool?
No, 7024 Thorncliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7024 Thorncliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Thorncliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Thorncliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7024 Thorncliff Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity