Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7017 Beverly Springs Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

7017 Beverly Springs Dr

7017 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7017 Beverly Springs Dr Available 07/12/19 7017 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270 - Available 7-12-19. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home is an end unit located in The Preserve at Beverly Crest. On the main floor you will find the wood floor Foyer, carpeted great room/dining room, the den features carpet, gas fireplace (decorative only) and ceiling fan. The kitchen features spacious counter tops and cabinets as well as separate pantry and comes with appliances (oven/range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). The sliding glass door opens to an enclosed patio area. There is a half bath and laundry room located off the kitchen/garage. Upstairs you will find the carpeted master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, private bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and large vanity with dual sinks. The 2 upstairs carpeted guest bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and share a full hall bath. Additional features include; covered front porch, 2 blinds, 1-car garage with electric opener, gas water heater, water and trash are included in the rent. Pool included. Built in 1999, this home features approx. 1685 sq. ft. of heated space. Pets Negotiable/NO SMOKING

Directions: Providence Rd to Beverly Crest entrance (on Beverly Crest), to (L) onto Henseys Way, to (R) onto Drakeview Ct, to (L) onto Beverly Springs Dr. House is on the (R).

(RLNE4892631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have any available units?
7017 Beverly Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have?
Some of 7017 Beverly Springs Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Beverly Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Beverly Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Beverly Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Beverly Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 Beverly Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
