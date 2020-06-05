Amenities

7017 Beverly Springs Dr Available 07/12/19 7017 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270 - Available 7-12-19. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home is an end unit located in The Preserve at Beverly Crest. On the main floor you will find the wood floor Foyer, carpeted great room/dining room, the den features carpet, gas fireplace (decorative only) and ceiling fan. The kitchen features spacious counter tops and cabinets as well as separate pantry and comes with appliances (oven/range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave). The sliding glass door opens to an enclosed patio area. There is a half bath and laundry room located off the kitchen/garage. Upstairs you will find the carpeted master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, private bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and large vanity with dual sinks. The 2 upstairs carpeted guest bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and share a full hall bath. Additional features include; covered front porch, 2 blinds, 1-car garage with electric opener, gas water heater, water and trash are included in the rent. Pool included. Built in 1999, this home features approx. 1685 sq. ft. of heated space. Pets Negotiable/NO SMOKING



Directions: Providence Rd to Beverly Crest entrance (on Beverly Crest), to (L) onto Henseys Way, to (R) onto Drakeview Ct, to (L) onto Beverly Springs Dr. House is on the (R).



