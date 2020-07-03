All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:30 PM

7015 Bullock Drive

7015 Bullock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Bullock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Bullock Drive have any available units?
7015 Bullock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7015 Bullock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Bullock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Bullock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Bullock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive offer parking?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive have a pool?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Bullock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Bullock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

