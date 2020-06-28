All apartments in Charlotte
7014 Quail Hill Road
7014 Quail Hill Road

7014 Quail Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
PERFECT 2 BEDROOM SOUTHPARK condo with ALL utilities, other than cable, included! Bright unit in immaculate move-in ready condition. Updated kitchen with granite, subway tile backsplash and newer stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior. New engineered hardwood wood flooring thru downstairs. Open plan with big rooms and unique sunroom adding tons of light. Very cool stately manor feel. Convenient location in South Charlotte close to SouthPark, Park Road Montford area and SouthEnd. Walk to Quail Corners, shopping and dining.Quick to light rail, Uptown and interstates too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Quail Hill Road have any available units?
7014 Quail Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Quail Hill Road have?
Some of 7014 Quail Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Quail Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Quail Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Quail Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Quail Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7014 Quail Hill Road offer parking?
No, 7014 Quail Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 7014 Quail Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 Quail Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Quail Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Quail Hill Road has a pool.
Does 7014 Quail Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7014 Quail Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Quail Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Quail Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
