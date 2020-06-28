7014 Quail Hill Road

Amenities

PERFECT 2 BEDROOM SOUTHPARK condo with ALL utilities, other than cable, included! Bright unit in immaculate move-in ready condition. Updated kitchen with granite, subway tile backsplash and newer stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior. New engineered hardwood wood flooring thru downstairs. Open plan with big rooms and unique sunroom adding tons of light. Very cool stately manor feel. Convenient location in South Charlotte close to SouthPark, Park Road Montford area and SouthEnd. Walk to Quail Corners, shopping and dining.Quick to light rail, Uptown and interstates too.