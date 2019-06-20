All apartments in Charlotte
7008 Bullock Drive

7008 Bullock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Bullock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7008 Bullock Drive Available 10/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Creekside Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Creekside neighborhood. This home has beautiful, large windows to bring in vibrant, natural lighting! Equipped with carpet and vinyl flooring throughout, this home is very spacious and has a nice kitchen/dining room area. This house has an attached garage and a large backyard great for entertaining family and friends!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5131751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Bullock Drive have any available units?
7008 Bullock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Bullock Drive have?
Some of 7008 Bullock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Bullock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Bullock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Bullock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Bullock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7008 Bullock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Bullock Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Bullock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Bullock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Bullock Drive have a pool?
No, 7008 Bullock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Bullock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Bullock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Bullock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Bullock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
