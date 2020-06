Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

6937 Stonington Lane - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath two story townhome ready for move in. Spacious layout with large living room, separate dining area and plenty of room in the kitchen. Dual sinks in the bathroom, washer dryer hookups, and large master bedroom upstairs. Great private patio for entertaining. Convenient location - 15 minutes from everywhere you want to be - Uptown, University area, Matthews, Mint Hill. Location cannot be beat!



(RLNE5558194)