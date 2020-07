Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home located in Mallard Creek Crossing just minutes from UNCC campus. Living room features beautiful built-in for a Tv and gas log fireplace. Downstairs laundry room and one car garage. Backyard has a patio area perfect for grilling and backs up to wooded area for privacy. Master bedroom features tray ceilings, a large bathroom with garden tub, dual sinks, linen closet and walk in closet.