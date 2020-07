Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan microwave bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6925 Brachnell View Dr Available 11/01/19 Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath home close to UNCC - Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Mallard Creek neighborhood in Charlotte. Minutes from UNCC campus. Living room leads into unbelievable kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious, including an incredible master bathroom. Backyard is open, perfect for enjoying the weather. Apply today, this will not last long!!!!!!!



(RLNE3411398)