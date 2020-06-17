All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
6907 Valhalla Court
6907 Valhalla Court

6907 Valhalla Court · (704) 654-3317
Charlotte
Highland Creek
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

6907 Valhalla Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Valhalla Court have any available units?
6907 Valhalla Court has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6907 Valhalla Court currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Valhalla Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Valhalla Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Valhalla Court is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court offer parking?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not offer parking.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court have a pool?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court have accessible units?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Valhalla Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 Valhalla Court does not have units with air conditioning.
