Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6900 Sharon Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6900 Sharon Road
6900 Sharon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6900 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6900 Sharon Road have any available units?
6900 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6900 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 Sharon Road is pet friendly.
Does 6900 Sharon Road offer parking?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not offer parking.
Does 6900 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Sharon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 Sharon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
