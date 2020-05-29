6864 Rothchild Drive

Amenities
Remarkable rental opportunity in sought-after Beverly Crest! This well-maintained townhome has a recently updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the main floor. A master bedroom with walk-in closet and two guest bedrooms are on the upper floor. The community has excellent features including a gated pool with on-site lifeguard, community clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trail around a private scenic pond with fountain. An ideal location with excellent schools just minutes from the Arboretum, Ballantyne or Southpark!