Charlotte, NC
6864 Rothchild Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

6864 Rothchild Drive

6864 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6864 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Remarkable rental opportunity in sought-after Beverly Crest! This well-maintained townhome has a recently updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the main floor. A master bedroom with walk-in closet and two guest bedrooms are on the upper floor. The community has excellent features including a gated pool with on-site lifeguard, community clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, and walking trail around a private scenic pond with fountain. An ideal location with excellent schools just minutes from the Arboretum, Ballantyne or Southpark!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

6864 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Some of 6864 Rothchild Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets.
6864 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 6864 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly.
No, 6864 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
No, 6864 Rothchild Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 6864 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
No, 6864 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 6864 Rothchild Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
