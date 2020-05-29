6856 Park Place Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great space w 3 master bedrooms, 1 on first floor and 2 on main floor. Beautifully updated, with granite countertops and wood look luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Kitchen has 42" cabinets and black appliances. Main (second) floor has great open floor plan, with breakfast bar opening to great room, with dining and living areas. Beautiful gas log fireplace with marble surround in living room, which also opens to balcony. Master bedroom suites all have spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and bathrooms. One car garage with direct entry into first floor. First floor has den, covered patio, MBR suit and W/D hookups. Community pool. Convenient location, with easy access to Uptown, I-85 and I-77.