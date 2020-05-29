All apartments in Charlotte
6856 Park Place Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

6856 Park Place Drive

6856 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6856 Park Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great space w 3 master bedrooms, 1 on first floor and 2 on main floor. Beautifully updated, with granite countertops and wood look luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Kitchen has 42" cabinets and black appliances. Main (second) floor has great open floor plan, with breakfast bar opening to great room, with dining and living areas. Beautiful gas log fireplace with marble surround in living room, which also opens to balcony. Master bedroom suites all have spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and bathrooms. One car garage with direct entry into first floor. First floor has den, covered patio, MBR suit and W/D hookups. Community pool. Convenient location, with easy access to Uptown, I-85 and I-77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6856 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6856 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 6856 Park Place Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6856 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6856 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6856 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6856 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6856 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6856 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 Park Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6856 Park Place Drive has a pool.
Does 6856 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6856 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6856 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

