6833 Idlewild Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67821360a2 ----
6833 Idlewild Road Charlotte NC 28212
*TENANT OCCUPIED MOVE IN READY 4/6/2019*
Located in a Prime Location in the Queen City, The Coventry Woods Neighborhood is a Short Drive from Multiple Shopping Centers both on Independence Blvd & E.W.T. Harris Blvd in Addition to that, Finished Construction Grants Easy Access to South Park Mall and Surrounding Areas!
This 1,378 Sq Ft House Features:
* Hardwood & Tile Throughout!
* Kitchen Included with Appliances For Your Comfort!
* Eat-In Kitchen !
* Washer & Dryer Connections
* Spacious Living Room
* Fenced-In Backyard Great For Spending Your Leisure Time
Come View This Property IT WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE MARKET! This House is Conveniently Located Minutes From all highways & Main Roads such as Albemarle Road, Central Avenue & N Sharon Amity! To Submit an Application or To Schedule, a Showing Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com