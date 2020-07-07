All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

6833 Idlewild Rd

6833 Idlewild Road · No Longer Available
Location

6833 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67821360a2 ----
6833 Idlewild Road Charlotte NC 28212

*TENANT OCCUPIED MOVE IN READY 4/6/2019*

Located in a Prime Location in the Queen City, The Coventry Woods Neighborhood is a Short Drive from Multiple Shopping Centers both on Independence Blvd & E.W.T. Harris Blvd in Addition to that, Finished Construction Grants Easy Access to South Park Mall and Surrounding Areas!

This 1,378 Sq Ft House Features:

* Hardwood & Tile Throughout!
* Kitchen Included with Appliances For Your Comfort!
* Eat-In Kitchen !
* Washer & Dryer Connections
* Spacious Living Room
* Fenced-In Backyard Great For Spending Your Leisure Time

Come View This Property IT WILL NOT LAST LONG ON THE MARKET! This House is Conveniently Located Minutes From all highways & Main Roads such as Albemarle Road, Central Avenue & N Sharon Amity! To Submit an Application or To Schedule, a Showing Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have any available units?
6833 Idlewild Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6833 Idlewild Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6833 Idlewild Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 Idlewild Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd offer parking?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have a pool?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have accessible units?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6833 Idlewild Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6833 Idlewild Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6833 Idlewild Rd has units with air conditioning.

