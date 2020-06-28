6817 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

graded Town Home- -NEWLY PAINTED , interior, and garage, new vanities and solid bowls, new tiles on the master bathroom. Neutral paint throughout -MASTER BEDROOM on MAIN LEVEL -FLEXIBLE LEASE Options Available on Request -Parking- 1 Car Garage 1 Car Driveway Parking -Corner Unit- Home Plan with lot of natural light -laminate wood on first floor -High ceilings in living space -Large laundry room with extra storage -Driveway and Exterior Pressure-Washed -Water Bill and Trash included in the rent. -Excellent School District -Community Features include playground, pool, tennis, and basketball court for residents -Walking trails and pond within the community