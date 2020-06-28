All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

6817 Beverly Springs Drive

6817 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
graded Town Home- -NEWLY PAINTED , interior, and garage, new vanities and solid bowls, new tiles on the master bathroom. Neutral paint throughout -MASTER BEDROOM on MAIN LEVEL -FLEXIBLE LEASE Options Available on Request -Parking- 1 Car Garage 1 Car Driveway Parking -Corner Unit- Home Plan with lot of natural light -laminate wood on first floor -High ceilings in living space -Large laundry room with extra storage -Driveway and Exterior Pressure-Washed -Water Bill and Trash included in the rent. -Excellent School District -Community Features include playground, pool, tennis, and basketball court for residents -Walking trails and pond within the community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
6817 Beverly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 6817 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Beverly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Beverly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
