Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New - Never lived in Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage located on a corner lot. Sweet hardwood flooring. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Kitchen includes all brand new energy efficient appliances and granite counters along with a pantry. Dining area, living room. Upstairs features master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, loft and laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. Pets up to 30 lb will be considered.