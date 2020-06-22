6645 Candlewood Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom Tri-level home in Starmount! - Located in the Starmount Community is a beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Tri-Level Home. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room, and Den. Large Kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Large windows in the Living room let in tons of natural lighting. Newly remodeled bathroom with new tile, and shower. Washer/Dryer Connections are available .



Great South Charlotte Location, with Uptown, South Park, and the Light Rail only minutes away!



