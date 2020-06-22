All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6645 Candlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6645 Candlewood Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

6645 Candlewood Drive

6645 Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6645 Candlewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Tri-level home in Starmount! - Located in the Starmount Community is a beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Tri-Level Home. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious Bedrooms, Living Room, and Den. Large Kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Large windows in the Living room let in tons of natural lighting. Newly remodeled bathroom with new tile, and shower. Washer/Dryer Connections are available .

Great South Charlotte Location, with Uptown, South Park, and the Light Rail only minutes away!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5463513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6645 Candlewood Drive have any available units?
6645 Candlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6645 Candlewood Drive have?
Some of 6645 Candlewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6645 Candlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Candlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Candlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6645 Candlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6645 Candlewood Drive offer parking?
No, 6645 Candlewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6645 Candlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6645 Candlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Candlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6645 Candlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6645 Candlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6645 Candlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Candlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6645 Candlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte