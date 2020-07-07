6636 Ciscayne Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Traditional 4 Bed/2.5 bath full brick home that sits on .49 acre. Kitchen with large island and eat-in dining area which boasts tons of natural light . Formal dining room, formal living room. Cozy den with fireplace with a great view of the backyard. Private master suite with new walk-in shower, separate granite covered vanities and walk-in closet. Huge walk-up attic with tons of storage. Large tiered deck and screened-in porch for year-round outdoor living. Established family-friendly neighborhood of Medearis. Close to SouthPark and a quick drive to uptown.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply