Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6636 Ciscayne Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

6636 Ciscayne Place

6636 Ciscayne Place · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Ciscayne Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Traditional 4 Bed/2.5 bath full brick home that sits on .49 acre. Kitchen with large island and eat-in dining area which boasts tons of natural light . Formal dining room, formal living room. Cozy den with fireplace with a great view of the backyard. Private master suite with new walk-in shower, separate granite covered vanities and walk-in closet. Huge walk-up attic with tons of storage. Large tiered deck and screened-in porch for year-round outdoor living. Established family-friendly neighborhood of Medearis. Close to SouthPark and a quick drive to uptown.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Ciscayne Place have any available units?
6636 Ciscayne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6636 Ciscayne Place have?
Some of 6636 Ciscayne Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 Ciscayne Place currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Ciscayne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Ciscayne Place pet-friendly?
No, 6636 Ciscayne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6636 Ciscayne Place offer parking?
No, 6636 Ciscayne Place does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Ciscayne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Ciscayne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Ciscayne Place have a pool?
No, 6636 Ciscayne Place does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Ciscayne Place have accessible units?
No, 6636 Ciscayne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Ciscayne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6636 Ciscayne Place has units with dishwashers.

