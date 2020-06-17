All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6634 Rothchild Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6634 Rothchild Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

6634 Rothchild Drive

6634 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6634 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in highly desirable Beverly Crest. Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. Kitchen has dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator. Open floor plan. Great room with gas fireplace. Master Bathroom has garden tub. Walk in Closet. Private patio with storage room attached, backs up to trees. Community has pool, tennis & basketball courts and pond for fishing. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and parks. Pets are conditional, however, no CATS!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6634 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6634 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6634 Rothchild Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 Rothchild Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6634 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6634 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6634 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Rothchild Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6634 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6634 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6634 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 Rothchild Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte