6634 Rothchild Drive

Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in highly desirable Beverly Crest. Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. Kitchen has dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator. Open floor plan. Great room with gas fireplace. Master Bathroom has garden tub. Walk in Closet. Private patio with storage room attached, backs up to trees. Community has pool, tennis & basketball courts and pond for fishing. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and parks. Pets are conditional, however, no CATS!
Contact us to schedule a showing.