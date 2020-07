Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Lovely traditional 4BR, 2.5BA home, located in desirable Hampton Leas Community. Home is on large cul-de-sac wooded lot with mature hardscapes. Nice floor plan, 2 car garage with storage space. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances Wood burning FP in family room, home is wired for 5.1 home theater set up. Master Bedroom with small en-suite with nice size closet. Front yard has irrigation system. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.