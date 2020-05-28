All apartments in Charlotte
6622 Old Providence Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:18 PM

6622 Old Providence Road

6622 Old Providence Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6622 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Gorgeous 2 story brick traditional home with charm, close to South Park Area! 4 BR and 3 BA featured by a den and fireplace perfect for entertainment. This home has a spacious back and front yard that gives you lots of room to gather with the family accompanied by a front porch for relaxing. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Olde Providence South
High school: Myers Park High School
Middle school: Carmel Middle School
Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6622 Old Providence Road have any available units?
6622 Old Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6622 Old Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
6622 Old Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6622 Old Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road offer parking?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not offer parking.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road have a pool?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not have a pool.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6622 Old Providence Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6622 Old Providence Road does not have units with air conditioning.

