Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:41 PM

6614 Old Providence Road

6614 Old Providence Rd · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6614 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263841

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit

3/2.5 OLD PROVIDENCE AREA on .5 acre/hard woods-walk out finished basement with cedar paneling-W/D hook ups-attached garage-spacious driveway for pleanty of parking

NO PETS, PLEASE
|Amenities: Garage,Tile flooring,Fireplace,Paver driveway,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Old Providence Road have any available units?
6614 Old Providence Road has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6614 Old Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Old Providence Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Old Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Old Providence Road does offer parking.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road have a pool?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 Old Providence Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 Old Providence Road does not have units with air conditioning.
