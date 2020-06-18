6614 Old Providence Road

Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263841



Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit



3/2.5 OLD PROVIDENCE AREA on .5 acre/hard woods-walk out finished basement with cedar paneling-W/D hook ups-attached garage-spacious driveway for pleanty of parking



NO PETS, PLEASE

|Amenities: Garage,Tile flooring,Fireplace,Paver driveway,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,No dogs,No cats

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.