660 Lex Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great UNCC Location! Beautifully maintained this townhome unit is located in the heart of UNCC totally loaded with tons of upgrades. Boasted with Wood & Tile Flooring. Cozy Living Room to snuggle around with family. Spacious basement with full bath and a bedroom. Main Level featuring patio to relax your evenings out & Upper level leading out to deck perfect for cookout.On walking distance to UNCC. Just minutes to Shopping, Hwy & Restaurants! This one won't let you down! Come See it for yourself!



Directions:On I-85N, Take Exit 43 for University City Blvd, Turn right onto University City Blvd (signs for Ikea Blvd), Turn left onto Cameron Blvd, Slight left to stay on Cameron Blvd, Turn left onto Mary Alexander Rd, Turn left onto Lex Dr,Turn left to stay on Lex Dr, House will be on the left!