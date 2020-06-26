All apartments in Charlotte
660 Lex Drive

Location

660 Lex Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great UNCC Location! Beautifully maintained this townhome unit is located in the heart of UNCC totally loaded with tons of upgrades. Boasted with Wood & Tile Flooring. Cozy Living Room to snuggle around with family. Spacious basement with full bath and a bedroom. Main Level featuring patio to relax your evenings out & Upper level leading out to deck perfect for cookout.On walking distance to UNCC. Just minutes to Shopping, Hwy & Restaurants! This one won't let you down! Come See it for yourself!

Directions:On I-85N, Take Exit 43 for University City Blvd, Turn right onto University City Blvd (signs for Ikea Blvd), Turn left onto Cameron Blvd, Slight left to stay on Cameron Blvd, Turn left onto Mary Alexander Rd, Turn left onto Lex Dr,Turn left to stay on Lex Dr, House will be on the left!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Lex Drive have any available units?
660 Lex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Lex Drive have?
Some of 660 Lex Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Lex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Lex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Lex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 660 Lex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 660 Lex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 660 Lex Drive offers parking.
Does 660 Lex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Lex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Lex Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Lex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Lex Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Lex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Lex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Lex Drive has units with dishwashers.
