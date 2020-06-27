6554 Cross Field Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226 Olde Providence South
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been very well maintained. The back yard is large as this home sits on an acre of land. This home features tile and marble floors, hardwood floors upstairs, and a custom master bedroom closet. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
