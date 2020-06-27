All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM

6554 Cross Field Lane

6554 Cross Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6554 Cross Field Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been very well maintained. The back yard is large as this home sits on an acre of land. This home features tile and marble floors, hardwood floors upstairs, and a custom master bedroom closet. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have any available units?
6554 Cross Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6554 Cross Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6554 Cross Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6554 Cross Field Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane offer parking?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have a pool?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6554 Cross Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6554 Cross Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
