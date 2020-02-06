6535 Lynmont Drive

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Updated Ranch, Located On A Quiet Cul-de-sac Street Just One Block From Two Bus Lines. Sunny Living Room With Decorative Fireplace. Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Floorplan With 3 Spacious Bedrooms And 2 Full Bath And Lots Of Storage. Convenient To Harris Blvd, Hwy 74, Matthews, Mint Hill, South Charlotte And Just 15 Minutes To Uptown Charlotte. This Is A Must See!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Mecklenburg;
Subdivision: Idlewild Farms;
Sq Footage: 974;
Yr Built: 2000;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Idlewild;
Middle: McClintock;
High: East Mecklenburg;
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.