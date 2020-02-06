All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6535 Lynmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6535 Lynmont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6535 Lynmont Drive

6535 Lynmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6535 Lynmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Updated Ranch, Located On A Quiet Cul-de-sac Street Just One Block From Two Bus Lines. Sunny Living Room With Decorative Fireplace. Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Floorplan With 3 Spacious Bedrooms And 2 Full Bath And Lots Of Storage. Convenient To Harris Blvd, Hwy 74, Matthews, Mint Hill, South Charlotte And Just 15 Minutes To Uptown Charlotte. This Is A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Mecklenburg;
Subdivision: Idlewild Farms;
Sq Footage: 974;
Yr Built: 2000;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Idlewild;
Middle: McClintock;
High: East Mecklenburg;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have any available units?
6535 Lynmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6535 Lynmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Lynmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Lynmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 Lynmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 Lynmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte