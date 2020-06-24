All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6528 Ciscayne Pl

6528 Ciscayne Place · No Longer Available
Location

6528 Ciscayne Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees are $75.00 for primary tenant and $45.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.

It's our policy to process one application at a time, therefore contact our office prior to submitting an application for a status update. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act

Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.

Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age.

Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have any available units?
6528 Ciscayne Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6528 Ciscayne Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6528 Ciscayne Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 Ciscayne Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6528 Ciscayne Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl offer parking?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have a pool?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have accessible units?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6528 Ciscayne Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6528 Ciscayne Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

