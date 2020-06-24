6528 Ciscayne Pl

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees are $75.00 for primary tenant and $45.00 for each adult household member. (Note* Anyone 21 years or older must be listed as an applicant) Application fees are not refundable, please read the terms of the lease for each property or call the property manager with any questions prior to submitting an application.



It's our policy to process one application at a time, therefore contact our office prior to submitting an application for a status update. Keep in mind poor credit, bankruptcies or poor rental history will seriously hamper your chances of being approved. We follow strict guidelines developed by The Fair Credit Reporting Act



Lease Approval: Upon lease approval, the first month's rent pro-rated and one month's security deposited is payable prior to move-in. Prior to move in a detailed walk through with digital pictures will be done with a representative.



Pets: Pets are subject to approval... depending on size, breed and age.



Lease Payments: All rent monies are collected through bank draft. Rent is due on the first and is late on the 6th. A late charge of $50 will be assessed on the 6th day of the month. All tenants are given a secured user name and password for their own on-line portal. Through this portal, tenants have access to their account financials and can submit maintenance requests. If it's an emergency, all tenants will be given a list of emergency numbers.