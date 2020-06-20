All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6433 Summertree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6433 Summertree Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6433 Summertree Ln

6433 Summertree Lane · (704) 846-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6433 Summertree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6433 Summertree Ln · Avail. Jul 8

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
6433 Summertree Ln Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2 Story in Providence Commons close to Arboretum and SouthPark Shops - Great 4 bedroom home - open stairs - lots of light. Basement level has full bath, kitchen/wet bar, private deck and entrance, great room, billiard room and office. Beautiful light filled home in Providence Commons! Great outdoor entertaining with a two level deck off of main kitchen. Neighborhood is minutes from Arboretum and Southpark shopping! If interested, call Jane Tucker at (704) 281-6096.

(RLNE4020975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 Summertree Ln have any available units?
6433 Summertree Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6433 Summertree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Summertree Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Summertree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln offer parking?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln have a pool?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln have accessible units?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6433 Summertree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6433 Summertree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6433 Summertree Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity