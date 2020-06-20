Amenities

6433 Summertree Ln Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2 Story in Providence Commons close to Arboretum and SouthPark Shops - Great 4 bedroom home - open stairs - lots of light. Basement level has full bath, kitchen/wet bar, private deck and entrance, great room, billiard room and office. Beautiful light filled home in Providence Commons! Great outdoor entertaining with a two level deck off of main kitchen. Neighborhood is minutes from Arboretum and Southpark shopping! If interested, call Jane Tucker at (704) 281-6096.



(RLNE4020975)