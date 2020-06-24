All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6432 Round Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6432 Round Hill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6432 Round Hill Road

6432 Round Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6432 Round Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Listing Agent, Nancy Braum, 704-997-3794 for more information and see our homes for rent on www.CarolinasPropertyManagement.com Awesome fully updated HGTV style ranch 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with spacious sunroom in popular New Stonehaven on .4 acres. All new wood like vinyl plank floors, paint, stainless appliances, light fixtures, vanities, plumbing fixtures, Granite Counters, kitchen cabinets and more. Be the first to move into this charming home with modern renovation. Fenced in rear yard with patio and storage unit. Text " Round6432 to 704-870-2369" for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 Round Hill Road have any available units?
6432 Round Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6432 Round Hill Road have?
Some of 6432 Round Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 Round Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6432 Round Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 Round Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6432 Round Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6432 Round Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6432 Round Hill Road offers parking.
Does 6432 Round Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6432 Round Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 Round Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6432 Round Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6432 Round Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6432 Round Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 Round Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 Round Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte