6432 Round Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Contact Listing Agent, Nancy Braum, 704-997-3794 for more information and see our homes for rent on www.CarolinasPropertyManagement.com Awesome fully updated HGTV style ranch 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with spacious sunroom in popular New Stonehaven on .4 acres. All new wood like vinyl plank floors, paint, stainless appliances, light fixtures, vanities, plumbing fixtures, Granite Counters, kitchen cabinets and more. Be the first to move into this charming home with modern renovation. Fenced in rear yard with patio and storage unit. Text " Round6432 to 704-870-2369" for more information.