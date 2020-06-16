All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6429 Raffia Road

6429 Raffia Rd
Location

6429 Raffia Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
WAVERLY PLACE AREA-REA FARMS Single Family Home-Like New !! Fenced Yard, Two Car Rear Entry Garage. Lots of Upgrades. Tons of Natural Light. Many Windows w Upgraded Blinds. Open Concept Kitchen-Great for Entertaining. Covered Back Patio. Owner Suite on the Main w/ Luxurious master bath. **Office with Coffered Ceiling**. Two Bedrooms up with Full Bath. Open Loft/Flex Space. This home is in a GREAT location, walking distance to Waverly Place, Located in the highly desired Waverly area in South Charlotte, Rea Farms is the perfect spot for anyone to live. Living here, you'll be right next door to high end shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, and more. Life Time Fitness, Tennis Center, the largest & upscale Harris Teeter. Not to mention, Rea Farms has convenient access to I-485, allowing it to be just a short drive to uptown Charlotte, Waxhaw, Weddington and more! Visit the Rea Farms website by Lennar for more photos and neighborhood details.FANTASTIC LOCATION-UPSCALE HOME !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Raffia Road have any available units?
6429 Raffia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 Raffia Road have?
Some of 6429 Raffia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 Raffia Road currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Raffia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Raffia Road pet-friendly?
No, 6429 Raffia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6429 Raffia Road offer parking?
Yes, 6429 Raffia Road does offer parking.
Does 6429 Raffia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Raffia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Raffia Road have a pool?
No, 6429 Raffia Road does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Raffia Road have accessible units?
No, 6429 Raffia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Raffia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 Raffia Road has units with dishwashers.
