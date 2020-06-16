6429 Raffia Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage tennis court

WAVERLY PLACE AREA-REA FARMS Single Family Home-Like New !! Fenced Yard, Two Car Rear Entry Garage. Lots of Upgrades. Tons of Natural Light. Many Windows w Upgraded Blinds. Open Concept Kitchen-Great for Entertaining. Covered Back Patio. Owner Suite on the Main w/ Luxurious master bath. **Office with Coffered Ceiling**. Two Bedrooms up with Full Bath. Open Loft/Flex Space. This home is in a GREAT location, walking distance to Waverly Place, Located in the highly desired Waverly area in South Charlotte, Rea Farms is the perfect spot for anyone to live. Living here, you'll be right next door to high end shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, and more. Life Time Fitness, Tennis Center, the largest & upscale Harris Teeter. Not to mention, Rea Farms has convenient access to I-485, allowing it to be just a short drive to uptown Charlotte, Waxhaw, Weddington and more! Visit the Rea Farms website by Lennar for more photos and neighborhood details.FANTASTIC LOCATION-UPSCALE HOME !!!