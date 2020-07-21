All apartments in Charlotte
6424 Rockshire Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

6424 Rockshire Drive

6424 Rockshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Rockshire Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6424 Rockshire Drive Available 09/01/19 Cute 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath home in Hickory Ridge Neighborhood off of East W.T. Harris Blvd. - Subdivision: Hickory Ridge
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1983
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air
Schools: Hickory Grove Elem., Cochrane Middle, Garinger High School

This 2 story home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and half bath on the first level. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. It also has a deck and large yard with a shed. It is located in Hickory Ridge just off of Hickory Grove Rd. near WT Harris. Convenient to Uptown, UNCC and I-85. Rent with first month and $975 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE3381071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 Rockshire Drive have any available units?
6424 Rockshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 Rockshire Drive have?
Some of 6424 Rockshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 Rockshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6424 Rockshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 Rockshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6424 Rockshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6424 Rockshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6424 Rockshire Drive offers parking.
Does 6424 Rockshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 Rockshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 Rockshire Drive have a pool?
No, 6424 Rockshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6424 Rockshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6424 Rockshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 Rockshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 Rockshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
