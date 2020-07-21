Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6424 Rockshire Drive Available 09/01/19 Cute 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath home in Hickory Ridge Neighborhood off of East W.T. Harris Blvd. - Subdivision: Hickory Ridge

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 1983

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air

Schools: Hickory Grove Elem., Cochrane Middle, Garinger High School



This 2 story home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has a living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and half bath on the first level. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. It also has a deck and large yard with a shed. It is located in Hickory Ridge just off of Hickory Grove Rd. near WT Harris. Convenient to Uptown, UNCC and I-85. Rent with first month and $975 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE3381071)