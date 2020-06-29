All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6420 Mallard View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6420 Mallard View Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:44 PM

6420 Mallard View Lane

6420 Mallard View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6420 Mallard View Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SELF-TOUR - Mallard creek - townhouse - 3 bed / 2.5 Bath - - Available for immediate move in
Great 3 bed 2.5 bathroom townhouse with located in minutes from I-85, I-77, I-485, restaurants, and Northlake Mall. This 3 bed and 2.5 bathrooms has brand new tiles flooring The kitchen has a refrigerator, and a stove; Washer and dryer connection, master bathroom comes with a double vanity sinks.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Small pets are conditional with $200/per pet non refundable fee and $20/per month per rent per pet.

All utilities separate.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit and receive 50% off May 2020 Rent!!

Follow our Instagram: @Rentbottomline

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Mallard View Lane have any available units?
6420 Mallard View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Mallard View Lane have?
Some of 6420 Mallard View Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Mallard View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Mallard View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Mallard View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Mallard View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Mallard View Lane offer parking?
No, 6420 Mallard View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Mallard View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Mallard View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Mallard View Lane have a pool?
No, 6420 Mallard View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Mallard View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6420 Mallard View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Mallard View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Mallard View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte