6420 Mallard View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SELF-TOUR - Mallard creek - townhouse - 3 bed / 2.5 Bath - - Available for immediate move in

Great 3 bed 2.5 bathroom townhouse with located in minutes from I-85, I-77, I-485, restaurants, and Northlake Mall. This 3 bed and 2.5 bathrooms has brand new tiles flooring The kitchen has a refrigerator, and a stove; Washer and dryer connection, master bathroom comes with a double vanity sinks.



Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.



Small pets are conditional with $200/per pet non refundable fee and $20/per month per rent per pet.



All utilities separate.



SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit and receive 50% off May 2020 Rent!!



