6419 Royal Celadon Way

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

3 Story townhome located in the highly desired gated Avalon at Mallard Creek Subdivision. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Brand new carpets and paint throughout the unit! The lower level has a bonus room which could also be used as an office. Dining area and living room are adjacent to kitchen. Living room has gas fireplace with built-ins surrounding it. Conveniently located to I-77, I-85, I-485, shopping, restaurants and entertaining.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.