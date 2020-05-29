All apartments in Charlotte
6419 Royal Celadon Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

6419 Royal Celadon Way

6419 Royal Celadon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6419 Royal Celadon Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Story townhome located in the highly desired gated Avalon at Mallard Creek Subdivision. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Brand new carpets and paint throughout the unit! The lower level has a bonus room which could also be used as an office. Dining area and living room are adjacent to kitchen. Living room has gas fireplace with built-ins surrounding it. Conveniently located to I-77, I-85, I-485, shopping, restaurants and entertaining.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have any available units?
6419 Royal Celadon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6419 Royal Celadon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6419 Royal Celadon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 Royal Celadon Way pet-friendly?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6419 Royal Celadon Way offers parking.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have a pool?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have accessible units?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6419 Royal Celadon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6419 Royal Celadon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
