641 Louise Avenue

Classic front porch bungalow in a can't be beat location in the sought after neighborhood of Elizabeth. This home is loaded with character with so many finishes to admire from the 1920's such as original doors and door hardware that belong in an arts & crafts museum. 4 fireplaces all individually unique, accent each room. The high ceilings compliment the oversized front porch giving what might be a smaller home on paper, a big house feel. So much to admire while still leaving some spaces for your personal touches. Original hardwood floors throughout, updated windows, tons of natural light, updated light & plumbing fixtures, brand new oven/range, fridge, washer and dryer to remain. Short walking distance to all of the bars & restaurants of both Plaza Midwood & Elizabeth while less than a mile to Uptown Charlotte. Soon you'll be 2 blocks to the CATS Gold Line Sunnyside stop taking you through uptown with stops to Panther Stadium, BB&T Ballpark and all the city has to offer.