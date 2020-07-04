All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

641 Louise Avenue

641 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

641 Louise Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic front porch bungalow in a can't be beat location in the sought after neighborhood of Elizabeth. This home is loaded with character with so many finishes to admire from the 1920's such as original doors and door hardware that belong in an arts & crafts museum. 4 fireplaces all individually unique, accent each room. The high ceilings compliment the oversized front porch giving what might be a smaller home on paper, a big house feel. So much to admire while still leaving some spaces for your personal touches. Original hardwood floors throughout, updated windows, tons of natural light, updated light & plumbing fixtures, brand new oven/range, fridge, washer and dryer to remain. Short walking distance to all of the bars & restaurants of both Plaza Midwood & Elizabeth while less than a mile to Uptown Charlotte. Soon you'll be 2 blocks to the CATS Gold Line Sunnyside stop taking you through uptown with stops to Panther Stadium, BB&T Ballpark and all the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Louise Avenue have any available units?
641 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 641 Louise Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Louise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 641 Louise Avenue offer parking?
No, 641 Louise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 641 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Louise Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Louise Avenue has units with dishwashers.

