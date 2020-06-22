6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303

Amenities
***OWNER INCENTIVE: 50% off last month's rent with minimum 1 year lease to begin by December 1, 2019 ***
Absolutely Gorgeous University Townhome. Brand New - never lived in 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property with Huge 2 car garage coming in right at 2200 sq feet ! Sweet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet. Marvelous bonus / rec room / living room downstairs right off garage. Easy access to all interstates, shopping and restaurants. Includes lawn maintenance, water & trash/recycling, community pool & fitness center.
Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.