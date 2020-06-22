All apartments in Charlotte
6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303

6343 Prosperity Church Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6343 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OWNER INCENTIVE: 50% off last month's rent with minimum 1 year lease to begin by December 1, 2019 ***

Absolutely Gorgeous University Townhome. Brand New - never lived in 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property with Huge 2 car garage coming in right at 2200 sq feet ! Sweet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet. Marvelous bonus / rec room / living room downstairs right off garage. Easy access to all interstates, shopping and restaurants. Includes lawn maintenance, water & trash/recycling, community pool & fitness center.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have any available units?
6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have?
Some of 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 currently offering any rent specials?
6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 is pet friendly.
Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 offer parking?
Yes, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 offers parking.
Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have a pool?
Yes, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 has a pool.
Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have accessible units?
No, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6343 Prosperity Church Rd # 2303 has units with dishwashers.
